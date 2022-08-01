Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Koss Stock Up 2.1 %

KOSS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 112,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 million, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of -1.12. Koss has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Koss

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director William Jesse Sweasy purchased 17,153 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Stories

