Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $180,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.