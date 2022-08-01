Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $500.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

