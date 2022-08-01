Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0201

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $52,721.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

