Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on the stock.

LRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.33) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

Lancashire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.00. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 428.87.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

