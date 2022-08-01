Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.71

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 1705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
Landstar Stock Up 12.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.