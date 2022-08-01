Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $88.67

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.67, but opened at $85.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $84.36, with a volume of 1,432 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 3.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $7,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,617.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 96,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $5,398,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

