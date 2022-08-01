Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LSDAF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSDAF stock remained flat at $90.13 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $144.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

