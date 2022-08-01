Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.47. 1,625,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

