Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

