Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

