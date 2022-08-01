Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $545.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.35 and its 200 day moving average is $513.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

