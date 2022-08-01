Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock worth $412,621,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $506.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,754. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.89 and its 200-day moving average is $530.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.