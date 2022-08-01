Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,061,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

