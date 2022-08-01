Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned about 0.07% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TimkenSteel by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.60. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,662. The company has a market capitalization of $913.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

