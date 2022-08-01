Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,434,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Square by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Square by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after buying an additional 70,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.72. 61,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,077,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of -507.03 and a beta of 2.45. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Square from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Square from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,097 shares of company stock worth $22,640,329 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

