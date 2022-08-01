LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Stock Down 3.8 %

LFVN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 83,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

