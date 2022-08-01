Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 2.3 %
LINC opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
