Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 2.3 %

LINC opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

