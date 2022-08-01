LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,342,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,223,000 after buying an additional 273,095 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

