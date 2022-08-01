Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $414.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.85. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

