Magic Empire Global Ltd. (MEGL) to Raise $20 Million in IPO

Magic Empire Global Ltd. (MEGL) expects to raise $20 million in an initial public offering on Friday, August 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Magic Empire Global Ltd. generated $2.2 million in revenue and $200,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $80 million.

Network 1 Financial Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Magic Empire Global Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an active financial services provider in Hong Kong with a proven track record. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) **Note: Magic Empire Global Limited is the BVI-incorporated holding company that will issue the ordinary shares offered in this IPO. **Note: Giraffe Capital Limited (“GCL”) is the Hong Kong entity operating the business. (Please see page ii of the prospectus.) **From the cover of the prospectus: “You may never directly hold any equity interest in our operating entity, GCL.” Since our establishment in 2016, we completed 8 IPO projects, for which we acted as the sole sponsor to the listing applicants. For the years ended Dec. 31, 2021, and 2020, we had been engaged in 6 IPO sponsorship projects, 31 financial advisory and independent financial advisory projects, 24 compliance advisory projects and 3 underwriting projects. We have a diversified client base. Our clients engage in a diverse spectrum of industry sectors, including online advertising, property development, property management services, supply chain management, manufacturing, chemicals, logistics, education, natural resources and travel. Hong Kong is one of the top global equity markets by market capitalization. As an international financial hub and gateway to China, the equity market in Hong Kong has experienced remarkable growth over the years. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the equity market in Hong Kong was ranked the seventh-largest stock market in the world, and the fourth-largest stock market in Asia, in terms of market capitalization, with a total market capitalization of approximately US$5,434.2 billion. **Note: Magic Empire Global Limited reported revenue of US$2.16 million and net income of US$202,398 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. **Please see the prospectus: Revenue and net income decreased in 2021 from 2020, according to the prospectus. We principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services. Our service offerings mainly comprise the following: *IPO sponsorship services: We act as sponsors to companies pursuing listing on the Main Board (the “Main Board”) of the Stock Exchange and GEM (formerly known as Growth Enterprise Market) of the Stock Exchange, advising and guiding them throughout the listing process in return for a sponsor’s fee. *Financial advisory and independent financial advisory services: We act as (i) financial advisers (a) to our clients advising them on the terms and structures of the proposed transactions, and the relevant implications and compliance matters under the Hong Kong regulatory framework for listed companies such as the Listing Rules, the GEM Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code; and (b) to clients pursuing listing on other stock exchange; and (ii) independent financial advisers giving opinions or recommendations to the independent board committee and independent shareholders of listed companies, in return for an advisory fee. *Compliance advisory services: We act as compliance advisers to listed companies on the Main Board and GEM and advise them on post-listing compliance matters in return for a compliance advisory fee. *Underwriting services: We provide underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager or underwriter for listing applicants in IPOs or other fundraising activities, in return for an underwriting commission. (Note: Magic Empire Global Limited revised its IPO by cutting its IPO price to US$4.00, down from the previous range of $4.00 to $5.00, and kept the number of shares at 5 million, in an F-1/A filing dated June 23, 2022. The company filed its F-1 on April 29, 2022. Magic Empire Global Limited filed confidential IPO paperwork with the SEC on Sept. 3, 2021.) “.

Magic Empire Global Ltd. was founded in 2016 and has 9 employees. The company is located at 3/F, 8 Wyndham Street Central, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at (852) 3577 8770.

