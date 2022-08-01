Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.2 %

MX stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $685.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

