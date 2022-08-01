Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 541 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

