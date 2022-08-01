Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 877 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FCOM opened at $36.90 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.