Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,152 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

