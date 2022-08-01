Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 4.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 61,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21.

