Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

