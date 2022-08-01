Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 382.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.7 %

BDEC opened at $32.38 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

