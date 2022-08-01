Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE MS opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

