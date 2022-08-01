Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 155,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Yext accounts for 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Yext by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Yext by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yext by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $541.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.32. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.