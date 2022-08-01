Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,899 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $142.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $251.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

