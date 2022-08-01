Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.54 Million Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $2,959,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJB opened at $18.46 on Monday. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.