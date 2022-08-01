Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 996,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Manning & Napier Stock Performance

Shares of MN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.72. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.18. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Manning & Napier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manning & Napier

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

