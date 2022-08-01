Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 362,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,120,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

