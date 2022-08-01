Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$3.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.73.

Insider Activity at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,425. In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

