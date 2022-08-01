Maria C. Freire Sells 2,311 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.59. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $254,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

