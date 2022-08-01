Marriott International (MAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAR opened at $158.82 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,659,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

