Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.