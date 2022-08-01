Masari Achieves Market Cap of $96,791.49 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Masari has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $96,791.49 and approximately $71.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

