MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.

MTZ opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

