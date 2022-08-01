Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $353.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average is $348.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

