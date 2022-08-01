Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $350.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

