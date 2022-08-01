Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,573. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Mattel by 19.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

