Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $113,274.06 and approximately $26.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

