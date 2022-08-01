McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Chairman Sells $1,188,090.00 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.23. 2,383,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,971. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average of $247.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

