MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVLGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MedAvail Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 2,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.26. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedAvail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVLGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MedAvail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.