MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MedAvail Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 2,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.26. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedAvail

MedAvail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

See Also

