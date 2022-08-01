MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,926,793.60 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 12,899,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,926,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,469,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249,005.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MediaCo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MDIA opened at $2.05 on Monday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

