MediShares Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. MediShares has a market cap of $442,011.66 and approximately $22,849.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004460 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

