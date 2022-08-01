Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 1,723,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.6 days.

Meituan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,537. Meituan has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Get Meituan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPNGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie raised Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

See Also

