Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) PT Raised to €80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLXSF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($102.04) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.75.
Melexis Trading Down 8.7 %
OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Melexis has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99.
Melexis Company Profile
Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.
