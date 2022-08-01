Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) PT Raised to €80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLXSF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($102.04) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.75.

Get Melexis alerts:

Melexis Trading Down 8.7 %

OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Melexis has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.